China’s Venezuela Paradox | Juan Guaido Calls for End to Nicolas Maduro | China Uncensored

Published on May 3, 2019

China has choices to make as Venezuela breaks down. Opposition Leader Juan Guaido called protesters out to the streets to bring down the government of Nicolas Maduro, while armored tanks plow through demonstrators. And Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said President Donald Trump has said the US military could get involved. Socialism with Chinese characteristics meets Socialism with Venezuelan characteristics.



