Published on Jul 6, 2017

At home in Sheffield with a 23-year-old rising heptathlete called Jessica Ennis. Jessica would later become Olympic Champion at London 2012 and a silver medallist at Rio 2016, already under the name of Jessica Ennis-Hill.



