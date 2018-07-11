Skip navigation
Sign in
Search
Loading...
Close
Yeah, keep it
Undo
Close
This video is unavailable.
Watch Queue
Queue
Watch Queue
Queue
Remove all
Disconnect
The next video is starting
stop
Loading...
Watch Queue
Queue
__count__/__total__
YouTube Premium
Loading...
Get YouTube without the ads.
Working...
No thanks
1-month free
Find out why
Close
2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ - FRA vs CRO - France Pre-Match Press Conference
FIFATV
Loading...
Unsubscribe from FIFATV?
Cancel
Unsubscribe
Working...
Subscribe
Subscribed
Unsubscribe
6.5M
Loading...
Loading...
Working...
Add to
Want to watch this again later?
Sign in to add this video to a playlist.
Sign in
Share
Report
Need to report the video?
Sign in to report inappropriate content.
Sign in
More
Statistics
Add translations
621
Like this video?
Sign in to make your opinion count.
Sign in
622
32
Don't like this video?
Sign in to make your opinion count.
Sign in
33
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Started streaming 20 minutes ago
Category
Sports
License
Standard YouTube License
Hide chat
Show chat
Autoplay
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.
Up next
2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ - FRA vs CRO - Croatia Pre-Match Press Conference
- Duration: 29:20.
FIFATV
62,557 views
New
29:20
MESSI: TOP 10 GOALS, 10 YEARS
- Duration: 4:30.
FIFATV
6,149,619 views
4:30
Before Cristiano, there was just Ronaldo…(EXCLUSIVE)
- Duration: 4:46.
FIFATV
1,222,914 views
4:46
Brazil 3:0 Spain, FIFA Confederations Cup 2013
- Duration: 4:48.
FIFATV
7,723,021 views
4:48
Goal-line technology put to the test
- Duration: 9:02.
FIFATV
3,925,847 views
9:02
LINEUPS – BELGIUM v ENGLAND - MATCH 63 @ 2018 FIFA World Cup™
- Duration: 1:30.
FIFATV
6,706 views
New
1:30
'A national tragedy' for football's biggest crowd
- Duration: 7:10.
FIFATV
574,724 views
7:10
2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ - Press Conference on the closing ceremony
- Duration: 42:23.
FIFATV
76,531 views
New
42:23
A thrilling World Cup debut for Croatia
- Duration: 7:38.
FIFATV
706,152 views
7:38
Ronaldo breaks up German party
- Duration: 10:08.
FIFATV
2,270,943 views
10:08
The most memorable match of 2010
- Duration: 6:20.
FIFATV
5,553,539 views
6:20
2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ - BEL vs ENG - England Pre-Match Press Conference
- Duration: 35:19.
FIFATV
42,427 views
New
35:19
The FIFA World Cup has brought a smile to our faces!
- Duration: 1:22.
FIFATV
109,295 views
New
1:22
PELÉ - FIFA Classic Player
- Duration: 6:13.
FIFATV
2,439,206 views
6:13
Koreans give Brazil the kiss off
- Duration: 4:15.
FIFATV
3,683,997 views
4:15
TOP 10 GOALS: 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil™ [OFFICIAL]
- Duration: 5:05.
FIFATV
19,753,543 views
5:05
World Cup Daily - Matchday 24!
- Duration: 4:24.
FIFATV
2,838 views
New
4:24
A great decade for Japan
- Duration: 9:06.
FIFATV
410,109 views
9:06
Spanish brilliance outshines Netherlands in Final
- Duration: 4:27.
FIFATV
2,986,023 views
4:27
Domagoj VIDA - Post Match Interview - MATCH 62
- Duration: 1:49.
FIFATV
103,300 views
New
1:49
Loading more suggestions...
Show more
Language:
English
Location:
United States
Restricted Mode:
Off
History
Help
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
About
Press
Copyright
Creators
Advertise
Developers
+YouTube
Terms
Privacy
Policy & Safety
Send feedback
Test new features
Loading...
Working...
Sign in
to add this to Watch Later
Add to
Loading playlists...