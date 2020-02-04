Jacob Elordi KISSES Zendaya In Public!

Published on Feb 4, 2020

We might officially be out of the “are they / aren’t they” phase with Zendaya and Jacob Elordi. The Euphoria co-stars were just spotted out in NYC and Jacob was giving Z a kiss!



What’s up? It’s Sussan Mourad here with Clevver News and ever since this pic of Jacob and Zendaya on a trip to Greece together back in August nearly broke the internet, we’ve all had only one question.



Are they dating or are they just friends?!



Seriously, you guys, a lot of us were losing sleep over it.



Ever since that picture surfaced, they’ve given us plenty of reasons to believe they ARE dating, all while saying that they were just friends. It has been very confusing, but we’ve remained hopeful.



Allow me to walk you through this timeline and let’s talk about what we already know.



They’ve been spotted out at the movies together, they hung out in Jacob’s home country of Australia, and they’ve been liking and commenting on each other’s Instagram posts.



And while none of that really confirmed a relationship, even their other co-stars were shipping them.



Will Peltz, who plays Luke Kasten on Euphoria, told US Weekly in September that he has quote "no idea" if his co-stars are romantically involved.



But, he added that quote, "I have no predictions, but they'd definitely be a cute couple, though, for sure!"



Then in December, Jacob actually commented on the dating rumors but he was vague and seemed to dodge the question a bit.



In an interview with GQ Australia Jacob said quote, “She's like my sister.”



And while you definitely wouldn’t want to date your sister, it seems like maybe Jacob was just playing it down.



Because he went on and said quote, “She's super dope to work with. She's an incredible artist and a very caring person to all of us. But we're all really close. There is not one weak link in that show. We've spent so much time together and everyone is just so cool to work with.”



And just last week, fans have found another reason to believe that Jacob and Zendaya are indeed an item.



Last Thursday the two attended the 2020 American Australian Arts Awards dinner together in New York City.



The event honored entertainers from Australia, where Jacob is from.



And Jacob received the Rising Star award at the event, which Zendaya actually presented to him.



Z and Jacob arrived at the awards together and were photographed as they took over the carpet and exited.



But they kept it lowkey and walked the red carpet separately at the event.



Once inside though, they linked back up.



People who attended the event shared photos from inside showing Zendaya and Jacob together and they also sat next to each other for dinner.



And according to The Blast, they even hit up SoHo House together after the charity event.



But now, around 7 months and all of that later, we might have the first official confirmation that these two are more than just friends.



Jacob just sealed the deal and broke their cover with a simple kiss on Z’s head.

(photo of Jacob kissing Zendaya’s head / credit Splash News)



The two were spotted enjoying a day out together in New York City on Monday.



They both looked super casual and fresh with Zendaya going makeup-free and rocking a tan coat over a black outfit.



While Jacob sported black sweats, sunglasses, and a Yankees hat as they were seen doing some shopping and sightseeing around the city.



And during this little outing, the two were absolutely adorable.



They were all smiles and giggles while they walked through the streets and Z even was snapping a selfie of the two of them at one point.

(smiling and selfie pics from Credit: Splash News)



And it looks like the selfie turned out great, hopefully she posts it eventually.



And the fans are so here for their apparent happiness.



They have taken to social media to share their love for these two.



One person wrote quote, “WAYMENT JACOB ELORDI AND ZENDAYA I ACTUALLY KINDA LOVE THEM... SHE LOOKS SO HAPPY. JACOBDAYA NATION RISE UP!”



And we couldn’t agree more. Seeing them happy makes us happy too! And at the end of the day that sweet kiss on the forehead could be just friendly, right?

But I’ve gotta know what you guys think about all of this.

Is this it? Is this the confirmation that we’ve all been waiting for? Or do you think these two are still (air quotes) just friends?



Please share your thoughts down in the comments below. I need to know what you guys think of these pics!



