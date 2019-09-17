Lausanne 2020 Youth Olympic Torch Lighting Ceremony

Published on Sep 17, 2019

Enjoy the Lausanne 2020 torch lighting ceremony from the iconic Panathenaic Stadium, in Athens. The ceremony marks the start of the journey towards next year's Winter Youth Olympic Games, which kicks off on January 9th in the Olympic capital.



The flame is now Switzerland-bound, and will start a 110-day journey during which it will visit each of the 26 Swiss cantons and Les Tuffes in France, spreading the Youth Olympic spirit!



