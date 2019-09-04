Hong Kong Withdraws Extradition Bill After Leaked Audio

Published on Sep 4, 2019

Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam has withdrawn the controversial extradition bill that sparked months of protests in Hong Kong. But according to protesters, that's not enough. The announcement comes just days after a secret recording of Hong Kong’s Chief Executive saying she would have resigned, if she had been allowed to—implying Beijing's rule is absolute in Hong Kong.



YouTube demonetizes our channels! We need your support!!

https://www.patreon.com/ChinaUncensored



We also accept bitcoin!

http://www.chinauncensored.tv/bitcoin/



Make sure to share this video with your friends!

__

Subscribe for updates:

https://www.youtube.com/ChinaUncensor...



__

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChinaUncensored

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ChinaUncensored

Instagram: http://instagram.com/ChinaUncensored



or check out the China Unscripted Podcast!

https://youtube.com/chinaunscripted

__

© All Rights Reserved.



us china trade war hong kong news #hongkong #hongkongprotests #carrielam