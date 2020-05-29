US Says Hong Kong Is Not Free

Published on May 29, 2020

Limited Time Offer: Go to https://surfshark.com/uncensored and use code UNCENSORED to get 85% off a 2-year plan and 3 extra months for free!



Hong Kong is no longer autonomous from the Communist rule of Mainland China, according to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. That comes as China's National People's Congress, the NPC, is set to pass a new national security law that will make criticizing the Chinese Communist Party illegal, which puts at risk all the Hongkongers who protested at last year's massive protests.



YouTube demonetizes our channels! We need your support!!

https://www.patreon.com/ChinaUncensored



We also accept bitcoin!

http://www.chinauncensored.tv/bitcoin/



Make sure to share this video with your friends!

______________________________

Subscribe for updates:

https://www.youtube.com/ChinaUncensor...



______________________________

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChinaUncensored

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ChinaUncensored

Instagram: http://instagram.com/ChinaUncensored



or check out the China Unscripted Podcast!

https://youtube.com/chinaunscripted

______________________________

© All Rights Reserved.





economy