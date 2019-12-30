Yana Kudryavtseva's graceful Rhythmic Gymnastics Routine at Rio 2016 | Music Monday

Published on Dec 30, 2019

This week on Music Monday we feature the Ribbon Routine to Jean Sibelius' "Valse Triste" by Yana Kudryavtseva from Russia at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio!



Are you missing your favorite Olympic performance to music? Just let us know in the comments and we will add them to a future #MusicMonday!



Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here & hit the bell! 🔔

http://oly.ch/Subscribe



Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com