Published on Feb 26, 2020

WE'VE REACHED 1 MILLION SUBSCRIBERS!!!! As a way of saying thanks to all of you for making 1 million subscribers possible, Shelley, Matt, and I are going to do a live Q&A video from our studio. We’ll go live on Tuesday, March 3 from 7 to 8 pm US Eastern Time. Leave your questions for us in the comments below!



YouTube demonetizes our channels! We need your support!!

https://www.patreon.com/ChinaUncensored



We also accept bitcoin!

http://www.chinauncensored.tv/bitcoin/



Make sure to share this video with your friends!

______________________________

Subscribe for updates:

https://www.youtube.com/ChinaUncensor...



______________________________

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChinaUncensored

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ChinaUncensored

Instagram: http://instagram.com/ChinaUncensored



or check out the China Unscripted Podcast!

https://youtube.com/chinaunscripted

______________________________

© All Rights Reserved.