Climategate Rebunked - Marc Morano on The Corbett Report

Published on Dec 9, 2019

SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=34406

It's been a decade since the leak of emails from the Climatic Research Unit at the University of East Anglia exposed the lies, obfuscations and dirty tricks behind the climate change orthodoxy. But although the conversation has long since moved on, there's still a lot we can learn from the lessons of "Climategate." Joining us today to reflect on a decade of Climategate lies and where the debate stands today is Marc Morano of ClimateDepot.com.

