Published on Dec 7, 2018

Jamie Anderson can call herself a "Double Olympic Gold Medallist"! The US Snowboarder claimed the gold medal in Slopestyle in Sochi 2014 and defended it 2018 in PyeongChang, where she also collected a silver medal in Big Air to her collection. Enjoy all her medal runs from Olympic Winter Games!



