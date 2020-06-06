The WHO Knowingly Lied About China

Published on Jun 6, 2020

Secret audio recordings from internal meetings of the World Health Organization reveal that the WHO knew China was withholding data and the genome map of the coronavirus (CCP virus) in January at the same time Dr. Tedros and the WHO was praising the Chinese Communist Party for its transparency. Why did the lie? And with the Trump administration bearing down on the WHO threatening to remove funding, what will this mean for US China realtions?



YouTube demonetizes our channels! We need your support!!

https://www.patreon.com/ChinaUncensored



We also accept bitcoin!

http://www.chinauncensored.tv/bitcoin/



Make sure to share this video with your friends!

______________________________

Subscribe for updates:

https://www.youtube.com/ChinaUncensor...



______________________________

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChinaUncensored

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ChinaUncensored

Instagram: http://instagram.com/ChinaUncensored



or check out the China Unscripted Podcast!

https://youtube.com/chinaunscripted

______________________________

© All Rights Reserved.



#worldhealthorganization

coronavirus vaccine shelter in place