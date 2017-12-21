How Trump makes extreme things look normal

Published on Dec 21, 2017

The scariest part of Trump's first year as president isn't how abnormal he is, it's how normal he makes everything else look by comparison.



“Don’t normalize this” has become a kind of rallying cry during President Trump’s first year in office -- a reminder to not get too acclimated to Trump’s norm-breaking and erratic behavior.

But the real danger of the Trump presidency might have less to do with Trump’s abnormality and more to do with how “normal” he makes other Republicans look by comparison. And the concept of the “Overton Window” helps explain why our politics and media might be warped long after Trump’s presidency comes to an end.