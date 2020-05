Published on May 4, 2020

One of Tik Tok's most-followed creators Chase Hudson, AKA Lil Huddy, has gotten himself into trouble over his past racist comments and now 'Stranger Things' star Noah Schnapp is being slammed for supporting Chase.



This time, it’s Noah Schnapp from Stranger Things because he sent his love to Lil Huddy, who has made racist remarks.



And some people were so upset about Noah showing support for Chase that #NoahSchnappIsOverParty was trending on Twitter over the weekend.







