Winning an Olympic Medal 11 Years Later – Ep. 3 ft. Japan’s 4x100m relay | Take The Podium

Transcript

Published on Nov 24, 2019

In 2008, the Japanese men’s relay team won their country’s first-ever men’s Olympic medal on the track. But after the first-place Jamaican squad forfeited their gold due to a doping violation, Naoki Tsukahara, Shingo Suetsugu, Shinji Takahira and Nobuharu Asahara moved up to silver.

Clean athletes are finally awarded their rightful Olympic medal following the disqualification of doped athletes: https://oly.ch/ttp_en

