More Israelis study Chinese for greater opportunities

Published on Jul 2, 2019

Learning Chinese has become a trend among Israeli students.

First set up in few high schools in 2009, Chinese courses now are available in about 100 schools across Israel, including some elementary schools.

Official data show 3000 Israeli students are currently studying Chinese.

The growing economic ties between China and Israel contribute to the recent Chinese-learning hit. China remains Israel’s 3rd largest trade partner as bilateral trade exceeds 11 billion USD annually.

The steady growth in tourism in both directions also promotes Israelis' interests in Chinese language and culture.