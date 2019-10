Published on Oct 24, 2019

The WHO says a milestone in polio eradication has been achieved. But the battle to end polio remains daunting as the only wild strain of the disease left is still endemic in Pakistan and Afghanistan. #polio #pakistanafghanistanpolio #poliowho





Subscribe: http://trt.world/subscribe

Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive

Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook

Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter

Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram

Visit our website: http://trt.world