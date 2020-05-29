Addison Rae HINTS At Reality TV Show Like Charli D'Amelio!

Published on May 29, 2020

What’s up guys, it’s Sussan Mourad here with Clevver News, and thanks to some cryptic responses to fans via TikTok, Addison Rae might be the next social star gearing up to star in her own TV show.



We may soon be getting to see even more of TikTok’s sweetheart that we know and love after Addison Rae has been dropping clues that hint she may be getting a reality show… and very soon.



It all started when Addison posted a new TikTok video featuring herself, and her mom, dad and brother goofing off in the car with the caption “Isn’t it weird how everyone is positive and happy in the comments?”





