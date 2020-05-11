Little Richard's Legendary Performance at Opening Ceremony of Atlanta 1996 | Music Monday

Published on May 11, 2020

Enjoy this look back at Little Richard's epic Live-Performance of his legendary songs " Good Golly Molly" and "Long Tall Sally" during the Opening Ceremony of the 1996 Olympic Summer Games in Atlanta! The US-American singer, songwriter, and musician was an influential figure for popular music and culture for seven decades. Little Richard has passed away on the 9th of May 2020.



Are you missing your favorite Olympic performance to music? Just let us know in the comments and we will add them to a future #MusicMonday!



