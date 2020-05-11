#MusicMonday

Little Richard's Legendary Performance at Opening Ceremony of Atlanta 1996 | Music Monday

Published on May 11, 2020

Enjoy this look back at Little Richard's epic Live-Performance of his legendary songs " Good Golly Molly" and "Long Tall Sally" during the Opening Ceremony of the 1996 Olympic Summer Games in Atlanta! The US-American singer, songwriter, and musician was an influential figure for popular music and culture for seven decades. Little Richard has passed away on the 9th of May 2020.

