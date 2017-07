Published on Jul 9, 2017

Using a mixture of tests, athletes can analyze the quality and state of muscles, preventing injury and increasing performance. In this episode, we look at how this innovation is helping Rhythmic Gymnasts and Figure Skaters in their training routines.



