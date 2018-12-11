Published on Dec 11, 2018

Andrei Minakov was one of the top athletes at the Youth Olympic Games 2018 in Buenos Aires. The 16-year-old was part of the Russian Swimming Team which claimed 13 gold, 4 silver and 2 bronze medals in total. Minakov had a share of 6 gold and one silver medals in this success. At the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games, he want to push Russia to the next level!



