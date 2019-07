Published on Jul 8, 2019

Megan Rapinoe delivered another player of the match performance as the USA defeated the Netherlands to retain their title in a thrilling climax to the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019.



It's time for Tatiyana and Nabil to say goodbye to you all. It's been an epic tournament. Thank you all for watching. Bring on 2023! #WWCDAILY #DareToShine #FIFAWWC



