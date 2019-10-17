Yangsigang Yangtze River Bridge opened in October 8,2019航拍杨泗港长江大桥

Rating is available when the video has been rented.
Published on Oct 17, 2019
1700m span,double deck suspension bridge,upper deck 6 line expressway with 3m width walkway in each side,lower deck 6 line local road with 2.5m walkway in each side.The longest double deck suspension bridge in the world: http://www.xinhuanet.com/english/2019... 武汉杨泗港长江大桥2019年10月8日通车，主跨1700米，双层桥面，上层6车道高速公路，下层6车道城市道路，上下两层都有宽阔的人行道。是世界跨度最大的双层桥面大桥，在所有桥梁中跨度仅次于明石海峡大桥： https://zh.wikipedia.org/wiki/%E6%AD%... 杨泗港长江大桥和赤水河红军大桥建成后，中国跨径超千米桥梁增加到22座，中国以外共有21座。