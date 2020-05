Published on May 21, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews

#GigiHadid #ZaynMalik #ZigiBaby



Just a few months separates Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik from undergoing the biggest life-altering experience of their lives, and honestly, we couldn’t be more excited for them.



But with such a major life change comes other changes, including those that will affect Gigi’s body during and post-pregnancy, and as we all know, the one career that revolves solely around your body image is… modeling.





For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/sussan_mourad