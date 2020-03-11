#willowsmith #MOCA #WillowMOCA

Willow Smith TRAPPED Herself In A Box!

Published on Mar 11, 2020

Just when you think the children of Hollywood superstars couldn't get any more eccentric and out there, Willow Smith just one upped them all. She is promoting her new album by living in a box for 24 hours at a museum where visitors can come watch. While Willow Smith might be 19 years old now, many of us remember her from her hit song “Whip My Hair” that she released when she was only 10.But after that era, she essentially withdrew from the pop music world in order to become a much more alternative artist.


