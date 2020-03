Published on Jul 20, 2019

The Grayzone's Max Blumenthal rolled up on the Soto Cano / Palmerola air base in Honduras, the US military's largest in Latin America. It plays a key role in Washington's military strategy for Central America, and was a major factor behind the 2009 coup.



Video by Ben Norton



||| The Grayzone |||



Find more reporting at https://thegrayzone.com



Support our original journalism at Patreon: https://patreon.com/grayzone



Twitter: https://twitter.com/grayzoneproject

Facebook: https://facebook.com/thegrayzone

Minds: https://minds.com/thegrayzone