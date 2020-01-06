James Charles Gets Hit With Another CONTROVERSY!

Published on Jan 6, 2020

Just when we thought 2020 was gonna be THE year, James Charles is making headlines yet again for a possibly transphobic joke gone totally wrong.



What’s up guys and happy Monday… it’s officially the first full work week back from the holidays and only six days into the new year, and James Charles is in hot water again.



As we all thought this weekend would bring peace and tranquility after all the end-of-year craziness, Friday night was anything but.



We were hit with a mass of memes surrounding the trending topics surrounding WW-3 and being drafted in a war following President Trump’s U.S. air strike on Iran, which in all honesty is something that probably shouldn’t even be joked about in the first place….



But unfortunately, James was among the millions of Twitter users who decided to take part in sharing their reactions to the potential they’d be drafted in a war, annnnd it was hardly taken as a joke.



The makeup mogul took to Twitter to share four different photos of himself with the caption QUOTE, “me when the government comes knocking on my door for the draft.”



What James thought was a harmless joke making light of a shocking political decision, was quickly turned into a social media firestorm with accusations of posing as a female in order to get out of something and transphobic.



One user laid it all out for James, writing, “I’m gonna say you didn’t realize the transphobia in this. But a cis make saying he’d pose as a woman to avoid something, even as a joke, creates a narrative that trans people might only be trans to gain some sort of benefit. Like how the GOP says men will claim trans identity to.”



Another fan touched on the real-life horror trans people endure for being their true selves, saying, “This is transphobia at its finest! You can take off the wig and the clothes at the end of the day and still be fine where as trans women are getting MURDERED for doing the same. Being a woman shouldn’t be a costume especially when you’re just trying to get your way.”



And then things got even more political, when another user attached a screenshot saying, “a cis male using the trans military ban as a joke just doesn’t sit right with me at all…”



James was then forced to partake in some major damage control and clarified his stance on the matter, writing, “just to clarify, this tweet has nothing to do with the trans military ban, which I obviously do not support. it’s a lighthearted joke regarding the fact that I had to register for the draft when I turned 18, just like every other boy, & i don’t wanna fight in a war. that’s all.”



After his response was posted, James continued on his day, living his best life, but shortly after, he hopped back on Twitter to share with his fans that he feels the best he has in a while.



He tweeted QUOTE, “I’m the happiest I’ve been in so long FUCK YEAAHHHH 2020 is off to a good start.”



We’re thrilled James is feeling like he is in a great place despite the backlash from his tweet. And despite what James might have tweeted about being the happiest he’s been in a while, 2020 was not quite off to a positive start for the YouTuber.



Things all started about an hour into the New Year when James found himself in hot water for allegedly recording himself singing a song containing the N-word.



James immediately took to Twitter to slam the allegations, saying that he skipped over the word and specifically did not sing it, but unsurprisingly, it raised a lot of concern and fans weren’t as convinced.



Then, he made headlines again when he took to Twitter to share his excitement for the 2020 Coachella lineup, when fans accused him of poking fun at his infamous feud with fellow beauty YouTuber Tati Westbrook.



He wrote, “THIS IS ABOUT TO BE THE BEST COACHELLA YET!!!! no boys or vitamins!!!!!!!! just good music, outfits, photos & memories let’s GOOOO.”



Annnnd cue the shade police!



Fans were quick to catch on to James’ caption, specifically the part about the ‘no vitamins’ dating back to all the drama last year...



A lot to take in, amiright?!

This seems like a good time to turn the conversation over to you guys -- did you find James' post about the draft offensive or did fans take it a little too far?

