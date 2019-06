Published on Jun 3, 2019

Enjoy our #MusicMonday with Svetlana Khorkina's (RUS) Artistic Gymnastics performance to Dave Grusin's "Pistolero" at the Olympic Games 2000 in Syndey.



Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here & hit the bell! 🔔: http://bit.ly/SubscribeOlympic



Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com