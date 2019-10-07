Talib Kweli And Crooked I Talk Tupac, Slaughterhouse, And Wu-Tang Biopic Writing | People's Party

Published on Oct 7, 2019

On this episode of People's Party, Talib Kweli and Jasmin Leigh sit down with a true veteran of the culture, Crooked I. They discuss his interview show "Crook's Corner," his work on the Hulu biopic "Wu-Tang: An American Saga," his first time meeting Tupac, Long Beach gang affiliations, and how hip-hop can help foster black-brown unity.



Later, Crook speaks on working with Death Row and Suge Knight, then moving to Shady/Aftermath, touring with Slaughterhouse, his struggles with alcoholism, and his journey to sobriety. The trio also discusses how mainstream rap can promote negative stereotypes and the need to take back the culture from anyone pushing those agendas.



Interview timing:



2:05 -- Crook talks about his podcast "Crook's Corner" over on HipHopDX's YouTube channel and his approach to interviewing guests.



5:23 -- Talib asks Crook about his work writing for Hulu's "Wu-Tang: An American Saga." Crook opens up about his East Coast influences.



9:27 -- Crook details the first time he met Tupac, on set for a St. Ides commercial during his Death Row days.



11:47 -- Crook speaks on Long Beach's unique identity on the West Coast, the city's place in music history, gang rivalries, and how the beautiful side of Long Beach doesn't get fully represented in the world of hip-hop.



14:10 -- Talib asks Crook about his take on the need for black and brown unity on the West Coast. Crook talks about how hip-hop can be and is one of the strongest unifiers.



18:55 -- Crook recounts an altercation at age 15 when his brother was shot and a Mexican friend most likely saved his life. Talib shares his own experiences in black and brown relations on the East Coast vs. the West Coast.



21:50 -- Talib asks Crook about how getting shot while being a known artist and the murder of Nipsey Hussle changed his approach to making moves in the community grew up in.



25:45 -- Crook tells about a friend of his urging him to keep coming to the Uhuru Sasa bookstore in his neighborhood, where he later lived while he was homeless and gained his love for reading and Afro-centric knowledge.



30:16 -- Talib asks Crook if he thinks reparations are possible in his lifetime, and why he thinks we need a stronger, healthier middle-class. The trio discusses the multiple ways that reparations could potentially be distributed.



38:26 -- Talib asks Crook about his career arc and affiliations, and how he navigated going from Death Row to being signed to Shady Aftermath and concentrating on his bars the entire way.



47:16 -- Crook talks about his Young Boss mixtapes, featuring beats from Dr. Dre, DJ Premier, and others. Also about his group Horseshoe Gang and upcoming releases.



50:20 -- Crook speaks on Slaughterhouse, the rap supergroup with Joe Budden, Joell Ortiz, and Royce da 5'9", and how they came together, as well as the possibility of a future reunion.



59:06 -- Talib asks Crook about crazy stories from tour with the Slaughterhouse crew. Crook gets into his struggles with alcoholism during that time and mentions he is working on an upcoming documentary that outlines the relationship between sobriety and hip-hop.



1:03:11 -- Jasmin asks Crooked I if he would ever considering being a cast member of the show "Love & Hip-Hop," and Crook asks Talib if he feels the mainstream has an agenda against his music.



1:08:10 -- Jasmin mentions how the mainstream overwhelmingly pushes negative images via mainstream channels. The trio discusses police brutality and Crook's song "Good Meets Evil."



1:12:10 -- The trio chats about how important it is that those from the culture take back control of the narrative from mainstream music and media -- an effective way being through shows like "People's Party" and "Crook's Corner."



1:16:31 -- Talib asks Crook what his favorite moments, so far have been as the host of "Crook's Corner."



