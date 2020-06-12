Lili Reinhart CRITICIZED After Defending 'Riverdale' Writers!

Published on Jun 12, 2020

Lili Reinhart is facing criticism for defending the Riverdale creator while her fellow cast members have been speaking about the show’s racial issues.In case you missed it, over the past couple weeks, Riverdale cast members like Vanessa Morgan have called out the writers of Riverdale in a series of tweets amid the Black Lives Matter movement. . Watch the latest Clevver News Feed: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_v2Y2...



Subscribe for more Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews



More from Clevver News:

Rumor Patrol: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IaJYu...

YouTuber News: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cyv6r...

Celebrity Lowdown: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GKA34...



For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV



Follow our hosts!

Emile Ennis Jr. @emileennisjr Sussan Mourad @sussan_mourad



#lilireinhart #vanessamorgan #riverdale