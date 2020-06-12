#lilireinhart #vanessamorgan #riverdale

Lili Reinhart CRITICIZED After Defending 'Riverdale' Writers!

Lili Reinhart is facing criticism for defending the Riverdale creator while her fellow cast members have been speaking about the show’s racial issues.In case you missed it, over the past couple weeks, Riverdale cast members like Vanessa Morgan have called out the writers of Riverdale in a series of tweets amid the Black Lives Matter movement. . Watch the latest Clevver News Feed: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_v2Y2...

