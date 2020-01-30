James Corden Addresses FAKE Carpool Karaoke Claims!

Published on Jan 30, 2020

After a video went viral that showed James Corden’s famous Carpool Karaoke being towed by another car, he’s officially addressed the claims he doesn’t actually drive the car to fans, and he also comes clean about a few other confidential Karaoke secrets....



What’s up guys, it’s Drew Dorsey here with Clevver News, and apparently what we’ve seen in showbiz compared to what actually goes down onset is one straight-up lie.



Last week, a Twitter user in Los Angeles posted a video to social media after seeing Justin Bieber and James Corden filming another Carpool Karaoke segment, buuuuut there was a twist…



The video that went viral in a matter of minutes also featured the Carpool caravan being towed by another car, therefore the assumption that James doesn’t, in fact, miraculously multitask by driving his own car while hitting some serious pipes, was completely shot.



Fans took to Twitter after the video was posted, writing tweets like, “so... you’re telling me... that James corden... never drives when he’s doing carpool karaoke... I’m done with all this lies fuck y’all.”



Naturally, hopes and dreams were crushed, names like fake, phony and fraud were being tweeted around left and right, and all those hours spent watching celebs hit the high notes and cheesy dance moves were for what?



That’s right, NOTHING.



Ok, so I’m being dramatic, BUT all this controversy really did go down, to which James was forced to address the allegations during a recent taping of The Late Late Show.



After a producer for the show released a statement saying that the host absolutely DOES drive his car, except for a few occasions, James released a comical monologue coming clean about the fan freakout heard ‘round the Twittersphere.



Ok, so it kinda makes sense when you really think about it…



Examples being, a dance routine that requires both hands, a costume change, if he’s had one too many tequila shots, you know, things like that.



But in this specific case when the fan filmed the video where Justin Bieber just so happened to be riding along with him, James said QUOTE, “It was a safety issue where we thought it was best to tow the car. Frankly, I just kept getting lost in his eyes."



Ok, so that DEFINITELY makes sense.



James then continued to address the situation, poking even more fun at how much fans have blown this out of proportion.



He said QUOTE, “Now, that car video that you just saw has over 13 million views, which is more than some Carpool Karaokes. And it has caused somewhat of a media frenzy. BuzzFeed said ‘James Corden Has Been Exposed.’ AOL called it ‘BUSTED? Video of James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke has fans questioning everything.’ And The Guardian wrote the headline, ‘The Worst Lie Since Santa.’”



Really though, these aren’t what shocked James the most…

He added, “I’m just shocked that I’ve done something that upset people more than Cats.”



But the real shocker came when James got real about what actually goes down in the land of showbiz.



Case in point, James added, “Our show doesn't tape after midnight, we tape at 5 pm and pretend that it's late. Reggie Watts isn't actually here. He's 100 percent CGI, okay? And I hate to be the bearer of even more bad news, but while we're getting things out in the open, I don't actually need them to help me get to work!”



And while we’re on the topic of stirring the pot, he also revealed that never once in the history of Carpool Karaoke has he actually used the carpool lane because there’s not even a carpool lane on his way to work.



I know, I know, I’ll give you a second to let that all sink in…



So basically James just thought that, at this point, none of this should come as a surprise, is all he’s getting at.



Because in the land of showbiz, it all comes down to doing things just for the sake of entertainment, amiright?!



James did make it a point to bring up the safety precautions yet again, saying QUOTE, “But when it comes to Carpool, with very rare exceptions for safety, I'm driving the car. And I want credit for it, because I was raised driving on a completely different side of the road.”



On that note, I'm curious to know all your thoughts on #KaraokeGate… were you disappointed once you found out James wasn't driving, or were you kinda already aware of that?

And who else would you like to see make an appearance in the passenger seat?



And who else would you like to see make an appearance in the passenger seat?



