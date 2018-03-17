How Carolina Marin Defeated Asia’s Badminton Hegemony | Game Breakers

Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Mar 17, 2018
When Spanish badminton star Carolina Marin's won Olympic gold beating Asian badminton dominance, many were surprised. Discover the story that got her to the top with the help of her coach Fernando Rivas.
Once regarded an outlier in their sport, trailblazing Olympians who broke barriers to forge their own destinies and scale the impossibles: http://bit.do/GameBreakersEN