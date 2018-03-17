How Carolina Marin Defeated Asia’s Badminton Hegemony | Game Breakers

Published on Mar 17, 2018

When Spanish badminton star Carolina Marin's won Olympic gold beating Asian badminton dominance, many were surprised. Discover the story that got her to the top with the help of her coach Fernando Rivas.



