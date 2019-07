Published on Jul 2, 2019

This is natural silk, very fine to the touch and pleasant to look at and is on record as being one of the most expensive fabrics in the world, in fact great countries like China became famous more than 1,000 years ago engaging in silk trade.



And now Kenya has ventured into this trade, according to the National Sericulture of China, the East African Country is currently producing 4.7 tonnes of this silk every month.