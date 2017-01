Published on Jan 1, 2017

Toni-Ann Williams made history when she became Jamaica’s first Olympian in gymnastics, but behind her success is a company of supergirls.



Behind every Olympic athlete is a strong support team that plays a critical role in every victory, no matter how big or small. Find more about these stories in Gold Medal Entourage.



Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here: http://bit.ly/1dn6AV5



Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com