Korea DPR v. Mexico - FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup France 2018 - Match 11

A late header from Kim Kyong-Yong gave Korea DPR a much-needed 2-1 victory over Mexico in their second Group B encounter at the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup France 2018 on Wednesday afternoon.

