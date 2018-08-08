Korea DPR v. Mexico - FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup France 2018 - Match 11

Published on Aug 8, 2018

A late header from Kim Kyong-Yong gave Korea DPR a much-needed 2-1 victory over Mexico in their second Group B encounter at the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup France 2018 on Wednesday afternoon.



