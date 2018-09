Published on Sep 12, 2018

Takeru is Japan's Junior National Champion 2018 in Artistic Gymnastics. He is pretty sure, that if he can win at the Youth Olympic Games, he can do it in Tokyo 2020 as well. And of course, winning a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games is his biggest goal!



