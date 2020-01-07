'Riverdale's' Vanessa Morgan REVEALS Footage From Her Wedding Day!

Published on Jan 7, 2020

Riverdale’s Vanessa Morgan, AKA Toni Topaz, just married her beau Michael Kopech over the weekend and now she’s sharing all the behind the scenes pics including some with her Riverdale co-stars. My heart can hardly handle how stunning this wedding is.

Riverdale ship, “Choni,” is officially a married woman.And while us shippers of Cheryl and Toni are obsessed with the fictional couple, we’re thrilled for Vanessa’s marriage IRL.Vanessa married MLB star Michael Kopech (KO-PECK) on Saturday after more than two years of dating and I just can’t get enough of these two.They’ve shared bits and pieces of their big day on social media and now Vanessa is overloading us with all the cutest BTS moments! I mean can we talk about their spectacular engagement for a second.Look at that freaking waterfall!And don’t even get me started on her engagement ring. I could go ice skating on that rock it’s so big.Then, ahead of their big day, they shared some adorable engagement photos.So I’ve been ready for a long time for this wedding. It’s about time we got a REAL LIFE Riverdale wedding right?

And Vanessa just started sharing all the stunning photos from her big day on her Instagram. Her dress was one of a kind and gorgeous and Michael looked pretty handsome as well.Also, for you Choni shippers, please peep Madelaine Pestch in the background of that pic.You’re welcome.Vanessa’s Riverdale co-stars were flooding the comment section of her post with love and congrats.And we couldn’t agree more!

Vanessa also shared pics of all the little details that made their wedding so special.

BRB adding all of these to my Pinterest board right now. She really nailed her vibe so perfectly.Vanessa also revealed that she kept the ceremony really intimate.But thankfully, we got to see even more behind the scenes looks on Vanessa’s IG stories.She shared a pic of their custom cocktail and THAT RING again.

Then she also posted some intimate moments from the ceremony.I'm not crying you're crying! These two are so cute I can't handle it.And can we just talk for a second about these personalized coconuts and cookies! Every detail is so perfect and cute.The whole day just looked so special and happy for Vanessa and Michael and we are so happy for them.But aside from the wedding itself, Vanessa and some of her Riverdale co-stars also shared some behind the scenes looks at her pre-wedding celebrations like her bachelorette.Cami Mendes shared these funny videos of her and Vanessa on a boat dancing and singing celebrating her bachelorette.And we couldn't help but notice that Vanessa already changed her IG bio to update it with her new last name. So sweet!And we just love all of this love.What a way to start off 2020, don't you agree.



