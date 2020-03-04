#Halsey #ManicWorldTour #Manic

Halsey's QUITTING Music Touring After 2020!

Published on Mar 4, 2020

Halsey may be in the midst of an international tour for her new album Manic, but she just announced that this current run might be her last for the foreseeable future.

If you’re a die hard fan of Halsey’s you might want to catch her at some point on her ‘Manic’ tour because earlier this week, she announced that she wants to take some time off the road.

Earlier this year, Halsey announced that she would be heading on a North American tour that starts in June and she’s currently in the midst of a run of European tour dates.


