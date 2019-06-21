Why it's TOUGH to do the RIGHT THING in CHINA!

Loading...
Working...
Why does China have a problem with public civility and bad social behaviour?Stay Awesome China (my new documentary): https://vimeo.com/ondemand/stayawesom...Discount code: STAYAWESOMEFor Motorcycle adventures around the world, and a talk-show on two wheels go to ADVChina every Monday 1pm ESThttps://www.youtube.com/advchinaThe Blame Gamehttps://youtu.be/tx1SdVgL4gIFor a realistic perspective on China and world travel from an American father and a Chinese mother with two half-Chinese daughters go to Laowhy86 every Wednesday 1pm ESThttps://youtu.be/mErixa-YIJETier rankings of Chinese provinces!https://youtu.be/cJM0N8al3YUFor a no-nonsense on the street look at Chinese culture and beyond from China’s original YouTuber, join SerpentZA on Friday at 1pm ESThttps://www.youtube.com/serpentzaHong Kong is DANGEROUS!https://youtu.be/ZQM0NL6fBU8Support Sasha and I on Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/serpentzaJoin me on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/winstoninchinaTwitter: @serpentzaInstagram: serpent_za
Loading playlists...