Published on Jan 13, 2020

Beans! Today I want to offer you the idea of ​​a delicious dinner or lunch. Without meat, but it turns out very satisfying. A great lean bean recipe. If earlier you did not like beans, then after this recipe you will definitely love! My husband "was able to" immediately the floor of the pan. A great recipe for beans without troubles. It turns out very gently, tasty, juicy and satisfying.

Subscribe to my second channel! - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCc60...



📝 Products:

Beans - 500 gr. (already swollen).

Mushrooms - 200 gr.

Onion - 140 gr.

Carrots - 170 gr.

Tomato juice (sauce) - 50 ml.

Pepper, salt - to taste.



For cooperation - https://culinarymix.ru/contacts.html



❗️ ▶ ️ My service for selecting cheap tours, airline tickets online - https://lemurtour.ru/



Subscribe to the channel so as not to miss new recipes ▶ - https://www.youtube.com/c/kulinarniymix



Are you already subscribed? ▶ ️ then turn on the bell 🔔 to receive notifications about the release of new video recipes!



#beans #beansrecipes