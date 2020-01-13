Watch Queue
Queue
Loading...
Loading...
Sign in to report inappropriate content.
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Beans! Today I want to offer you the idea of a delicious dinner or lunch. Without meat, but it turns out very satisfying. A great lean bean recipe. If earlier you did not like beans, then after this recipe you will definitely love! My husband "was able to" immediately the floor of the pan. A great recipe for beans without troubles. It turns out very gently, tasty, juicy and satisfying.
Subscribe to my second channel! - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCc60...
📝 Products:
Beans - 500 gr. (already swollen).
Mushrooms - 200 gr.
Onion - 140 gr.
Carrots - 170 gr.
Tomato juice (sauce) - 50 ml.
Pepper, salt - to taste.
For cooperation - https://culinarymix.ru/contacts.html
❗️ ▶ ️ My service for selecting cheap tours, airline tickets online - https://lemurtour.ru/
Subscribe to the channel so as not to miss new recipes ▶ - https://www.youtube.com/c/kulinarniymix
Are you already subscribed? ▶ ️ then turn on the bell 🔔 to receive notifications about the release of new video recipes!
#beans #beansrecipes
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Working...
Loading playlists...