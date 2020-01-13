A jar of beans and some mushrooms! You haven't eaten such a delicious bean dish yet!

Кулинарный Микс с Кристиной Оловянниковой
Published on Jan 13, 2020

Beans! Today I want to offer you the idea of ​​a delicious dinner or lunch. Without meat, but it turns out very satisfying. A great lean bean recipe. If earlier you did not like beans, then after this recipe you will definitely love! My husband "was able to" immediately the floor of the pan. A great recipe for beans without troubles. It turns out very gently, tasty, juicy and satisfying.
📝 Products:
Beans - 500 gr. (already swollen).
Mushrooms - 200 gr.
Onion - 140 gr.
Carrots - 170 gr.
Tomato juice (sauce) - 50 ml.
Pepper, salt - to taste.

