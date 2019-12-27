She Barely Escaped China, Harassed for Her Father’s “Crimes”

China Uncensored
927K
5,854 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Dec 27, 2019

When Chinese authorities in Xinjiang arrested Uighur scholar Ilham Tohti and sentenced him to life in prison on charges of "separatism," they never could have imagined his daughter Jewher Ilham would one day speak out on behalf of all Uighur Muslims locked in Chinese internment camps at the United Nations. Shelley Zhang sat down with her to hear her story.

YouTube demonetizes our channels! We need your support!!
https://www.patreon.com/ChinaUncensored

We also accept bitcoin!
http://www.chinauncensored.tv/bitcoin/

Make sure to share this video with your friends!
______________________________
Subscribe for updates:
https://www.youtube.com/ChinaUncensor...

______________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChinaUncensored
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ChinaUncensored
Instagram: http://instagram.com/ChinaUncensored

or check out the China Unscripted Podcast!
https://youtube.com/chinaunscripted
______________________________
© All Rights Reserved.

#uighur #xinjiang us china trade war falun gong

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to