She Barely Escaped China, Harassed for Her Father’s “Crimes”

Watch Queue
Queue
Loading...
Loading...
Sign in to report inappropriate content.
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
When Chinese authorities in Xinjiang arrested Uighur scholar Ilham Tohti and sentenced him to life in prison on charges of "separatism," they never could have imagined his daughter Jewher Ilham would one day speak out on behalf of all Uighur Muslims locked in Chinese internment camps at the United Nations. Shelley Zhang sat down with her to hear her story.
YouTube demonetizes our channels! We need your support!!
https://www.patreon.com/ChinaUncensored
We also accept bitcoin!
http://www.chinauncensored.tv/bitcoin/
Make sure to share this video with your friends!
______________________________
Subscribe for updates:
https://www.youtube.com/ChinaUncensor...
______________________________
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChinaUncensored
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ChinaUncensored
Instagram: http://instagram.com/ChinaUncensored
or check out the China Unscripted Podcast!
https://youtube.com/chinaunscripted
______________________________
© All Rights Reserved.
#uighur #xinjiang us china trade war falun gong
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Working...
Loading playlists...