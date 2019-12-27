She Barely Escaped China, Harassed for Her Father’s “Crimes”

Published on Dec 27, 2019

When Chinese authorities in Xinjiang arrested Uighur scholar Ilham Tohti and sentenced him to life in prison on charges of "separatism," they never could have imagined his daughter Jewher Ilham would one day speak out on behalf of all Uighur Muslims locked in Chinese internment camps at the United Nations. Shelley Zhang sat down with her to hear her story.



