Cole Sprouse REVEALS If 'Riverdale' Is In His Future!

Published on May 29, 2020

What’s up guys, it’s Emile Ennis Jr. with Clevver News, and as the future of Riverdale and its residents remains unclear, Cole Sprouse is sharing his plans for the remainder of the series and his hopes for Jughead’s fate.



Riverdale fans were heartbroken to hear that Skeet Ulrich, who played Jughead’s dad, F.P. Jones, would be bidding adieu to his castmates due to being “bored creatively,” so does this also mean that Jughead’s fate is near?



Thankfully Cole Sprouse is spilling his plans for the future of his time on Riverdale, and we can all breathe a sigh of relief knowing that it’s nothing like his fatherly co-star.





