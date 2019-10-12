Landing a Gymnastics Beam Front Flip With A Full Twist | Is It Possible?

Published on Oct 12, 2019

The USA’s Olympic Artistic Gymnast Champion Laurie Hernandez pushes the physical and psychological barriers of two-axis turns on a balance beam.



This series explores if it is possible to conquer some of the sports’ final frontiers and who might achieve such superhuman feats. http://bit.ly/Possible_EN



Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here & hit the bell! 🔔: http://bit.ly/SubscribeOlympic



Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com