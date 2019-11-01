Australia v Nigeria Highlights - FIFA U17 World Cup 2019 ™

Loading...
Working...
Sign in to report inappropriate content.
Australia edged Nigeria 2-1 in the teams' final Group B encounter. Noah Botic continued his fine form in the tournament by netting a brace, scoring a goal in each half in what was an intense match. Follow all the action from Brazil across FIFA's Platforms:👉http://www.youtube.com/FIFA👉 http://www.facebook.com/FIFAU17WorldCup👉 http://www.instagram.com/FIFAWorldCup👉 https://twitter.com/FIFAcom👉 https://www.fifa.com/u17worldcup/
Loading playlists...