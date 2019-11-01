Australia v Nigeria Highlights - FIFA U17 World Cup 2019 ™

FIFATV
8.23M
1,995 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Nov 1, 2019

Australia edged Nigeria 2-1 in the teams' final Group B encounter. Noah Botic continued his fine form in the tournament by netting a brace, scoring a goal in each half in what was an intense match.

Follow all the action from Brazil across FIFA's Platforms:
👉http://www.youtube.com/FIFA
👉 http://www.facebook.com/FIFAU17WorldCup
👉 http://www.instagram.com/FIFAWorldCup
👉 https://twitter.com/FIFAcom
👉 https://www.fifa.com/u17worldcup/

When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to