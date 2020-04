Published on Apr 23, 2020

Welcome to the 405th episode of New World Next Week — the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news. This week:



Story #1: Here's What You Need to Know About Australia's Coronavirus Tracking App

https://ab.co/3aq34O8



Alberta’s “Bill 10” Is An Affront To The Rule Of Law

https://bit.ly/2wZYb0y



LGBT People In Japan Worry Getting Coronavirus May Result In Outing

https://bit.ly/2zlrA69



Story #2: Neo-Nazis Nab 20,000 Leaked Email Addresses, Passwords From WHO and Gates Foundation

https://bit.ly/2yB7lRL



NWNW Flashback: Rita Katz Deserves An Oscar Nomination (Dec. 3, 2015)

https://bit.ly/2RZaaCG



Suspicious S.I.T.E. To Release Another 'Bin Laden' Tape (Nov. 27, 2007)

https://bit.ly/2VvwWEM



Microsoft Pulls Ad Featuring Marina Abramović Over Conspiracy Theory

https://pge.sx/2RWGuWP



Video: Deleted Microsoft Ad With Marina

https://bit.ly/3aBAHwI



NYC Mayor De Blasio’s Social Distancing Tip Line Flooded With Penis Photos, Hitler Memes

https://bit.ly/2RZieU1



Russians Launch Mass Virtual Protests Using SatNav Application

https://bit.ly/3cGehvE



Story #3: Colombia Mass-Producing Ventilators Using Open Source Techniques

https://bit.ly/3eIFUps



Colombia Close to Having World’s First Open Source, Low-Cost Ventilator

https://bit.ly/3eHO3uv



Original Jerusalem Post Story: “US Department of Defense Give 1 Million Masks To IDF For Coronavirus Use”

http://archive.is/hqOxA



Edited Jerusalem Post Story: “Israel Brings 1 Million Masks From China For IDF Soldiers”

https://bit.ly/2yEn56A



Some Doctors Moving Away From Ventilators For Virus Patients

https://bit.ly/3cG4Fkk



