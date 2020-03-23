Jeffree Star Praises James Charles & Does The Unthinkable!

Published on Mar 23, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews



#JeffreeStar #JamesCharles #CharliDamelio



Jeffree Star is doing the unthinkable and most amazing thing to make days a little brighter in the midst of the Coronavirus outbreak.



What’s up guys, it’s Emile Ennis Jr. here with Clevver News, and don’t worry, Clevver isn’t going anywhere! We are still going to be delivering you all the celebrity news that you need to know, we are just going to be working from home to do our part in preventing the spread of Coronavirus. Now, let’s dig into the Jeffree Star news, shall we?



With the Coronavirus spreading at rapid numbers throughout the states and multiple states on lockdown, Jeffree Star is taking matters into his own hands and making days brighter for those in need.



Over the weekend, Jeffree took to Twitter to reveal he gave his delivery driver a pretty hefty tip as a thank you for being out and delivering in the middle of this outbreak.





For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/emileennisjr