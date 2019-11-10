"The Divine Plan" Movie Review and CIA Catholicism

Watch Queue
Dr. E. Michael Jones returns to review the film "The Divine Plan" (2019), which celebrates the alliance between President Reagan and Pope John Paul II during the Cold War, and to give his thoughts on "You might be a CIA Catholic if..."
0:00 Dr. Jones's thoughts on the film
3:29 Who violated the treaty that Reagan and Gorbachev sign at the end of the film?
13:00 Dr. Jones on the point of the film
14:35 What was left out about the fall of the Soviet Union
20:15 The OTHER alliance and "missed opportunities"
27:25 The year of 1979
30:50 George Weigel and capitalism
38:50 The price the Pope had to pay
41:00 You might be a CIA Catholic if...
56:32 Random questions for EMJ
This podcast is mirrored from Catholics Against Militarism
https://youtu.be/qtYrmK2Kuuc
Dr. E. Michael Jones is a world renowned and best-selling Catholic author, lecturer, and editor of Culture Wars magazine. His books include:
📕Libido Dominandi: Sexual Liberation & Political Control:
https://www.fidelitypress.org/libido-...
📗The Slaughter of Cities: Urban Renewal As Ethnic Cleansing:
https://www.fidelitypress.org/slaught...
📘Barren Metal: Capitalism as the Conflict between Labor and Usury:
https://www.fidelitypress.org/barren-...
📗 The Jewish Revolutionary Spirit and Its Impact on World History
https://www.fidelitypress.org/jewish-...
📚For a complete list of Dr. Jones' books visit:
www.FidelityPress.org
Dr. Jones is the editor of Culture Wars magazine.
http://culturewars.com/
http://fidelitypress.org/
Mentioned in this episode:
"The Divine Plan" (2019)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tZdJx...
"The Improbable Triumvirate: John F. Kennedy, Pope John, and Nikita Khrushchev," by Norman Cousins (1972)
https://www.amazon.com/improbable-tri...
Laborem Exercens, papal encyclical, 1981
http://w2.vatican.va/content/john-pau...
"With God On Our Side," Joan Baez
https://youtu.be/xUZGGFOV6FM
