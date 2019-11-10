"The Divine Plan" Movie Review and CIA Catholicism

Published on Nov 10, 2019

Dr. E. Michael Jones returns to review the film "The Divine Plan" (2019), which celebrates the alliance between President Reagan and Pope John Paul II during the Cold War, and to give his thoughts on "You might be a CIA Catholic if..."



0:00 Dr. Jones's thoughts on the film

3:29 Who violated the treaty that Reagan and Gorbachev sign at the end of the film?

13:00 Dr. Jones on the point of the film

14:35 What was left out about the fall of the Soviet Union

20:15 The OTHER alliance and "missed opportunities"

27:25 The year of 1979

30:50 George Weigel and capitalism

38:50 The price the Pope had to pay

41:00 You might be a CIA Catholic if...

56:32 Random questions for EMJ



This podcast is mirrored from Catholics Against Militarism

https://youtu.be/qtYrmK2Kuuc



Dr. E. Michael Jones is a world renowned and best-selling Catholic author, lecturer, and editor of Culture Wars magazine. His books include:



📕Libido Dominandi: Sexual Liberation & Political Control:

https://www.fidelitypress.org/libido-...



📗The Slaughter of Cities: Urban Renewal As Ethnic Cleansing:

https://www.fidelitypress.org/slaught...



📘Barren Metal: Capitalism as the Conflict between Labor and Usury:

https://www.fidelitypress.org/barren-...



📗 The Jewish Revolutionary Spirit and Its Impact on World History

https://www.fidelitypress.org/jewish-...



📚For a complete list of Dr. Jones' books visit:

www.FidelityPress.org



Dr. Jones is the editor of Culture Wars magazine.

http://culturewars.com/

http://fidelitypress.org/





Mentioned in this episode:



"The Divine Plan" (2019)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tZdJx...



"The Improbable Triumvirate: John F. Kennedy, Pope John, and Nikita Khrushchev," by Norman Cousins (1972)

https://www.amazon.com/improbable-tri...



Laborem Exercens, papal encyclical, 1981

http://w2.vatican.va/content/john-pau...



"With God On Our Side," Joan Baez

https://youtu.be/xUZGGFOV6FM



