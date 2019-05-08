How to Make Soy Milk, from Scratch (豆浆)

Published on May 8, 2019

So we wanted to show you how to make soy milk, at home. If you've never had freshly made soy milk, know that it's so much tastier than the mass produced stuff. It's a great breakfast drink, enjoyed hot.



RECIPE:



Ingredients:



Soybeans, 200g

Water, 2.4L

Sugar, to taste (we used 3 tbsp)



Process:



1. Pick out any bad soybeans, rinse.

2. Put your water ~2 inches above your soybeans, soak overnight.

3. Blend on high for ~4 minutes. We used the smoothie setting on our blender.

4. Transfer to a wok or stockpot. Medium high flame.

5. Stir and get the soymilk up to 100C.

6. Boil at 100C for 15 minutes, removing the foam.

7. Taste, make sure it's not bitter.

8. Strain through a tofu or cheesecloth. Twist and squeeze out what's left, ~3-5 minutes. Get as much as you can!

9. Season with sugar, to taste. We used ~3 tbsp.



