Published on Feb 12, 2020

No one can deny the special bond between Tennis and Serena Williams. The US player not only holds the most Grand Slam titles, she also claimed four Olympic Gold Medals: Two at the Olympic Games in London 2012 and one each at Beijing 2008 and Sydney 2000. Watch some of her best points made at Olympic competitions.



