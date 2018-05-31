14 DAYS TO GO! Zabivaka, Russia 2018’s Official Mascot

Published on May 31, 2018

Russia 2018 will be the 14th FIFA World Cup™ edition to have a mascot. The Official Mascot of Russia 2018 is a wolf named Zabivaka, who was a hit with fans at the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup.

